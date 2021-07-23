BJP team takes up VSP, water issues with Centre 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of the BJP state unit met Union Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss various issues related to Rayalaseema water projects, Polavaram and the ongoing fight between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over sharing of Krishna water. The delegation also took to the Union minister’s notice about Veligonda project, which was mis-spelt in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and hence was placed under unapproved projects in the recently notified jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB).

Speaking to the media later, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju and Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the meeting was held for about 45 minutes in a positive environment. Somu said that the Union minister responded positively to rectify the spelling of the Veligonda project and classify it as an approved project.

It is also learnt that the delegation informed the union minister about the issues faced by project displaced families of Polavaram project with respect to compensation. Earlier in the day, the delegation met Union steel minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh along with the project displaced families (PDFs) of Visakhapatnam steel plant and took to his notice the issues faced by them. BJP leader PVN Madhav said the minister responded positively and said that steps would be taken to ensure justice to the PDFs.