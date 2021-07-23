STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP team takes up VSP, water issues with Centre 

Speaking to the media later, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju and Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the meeting was held for about 45 minutes in a positive environment.

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

A delegation of the BJP state unit with Union Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A delegation of the BJP state unit met Union Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss various issues related to Rayalaseema water projects, Polavaram and the ongoing fight between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over sharing of Krishna water. The delegation also took to the Union minister’s notice about Veligonda project, which was mis-spelt in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and hence was placed under unapproved projects in the recently notified jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB).

Speaking to the media later, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju and Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the meeting was held for about 45 minutes in a positive environment. Somu said that the Union minister responded positively to rectify the spelling of the Veligonda project and classify it as an approved project. 

 It is also learnt that the delegation informed the union minister about the issues faced by project displaced families of Polavaram project with respect to compensation. Earlier in the day, the delegation met Union steel minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh along with the project displaced families (PDFs) of Visakhapatnam steel plant and took to his notice the issues faced by them.  BJP leader  PVN Madhav said the minister responded positively and said that steps would be taken to ensure justice to the PDFs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Krishna water Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp