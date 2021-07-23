Intermediate second year results to be out today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intermediate second year results will be announced by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi on Friday at 4 pm, said Controller of Examinations V Ramesh. For almost a month, there was an uncertainty whether the examination will be held or cancelled in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Earlier, the BIE had released a schedule to conduct the Intermediate exam from May 5.

With the State reporting more Covid-19 cases in the second wave, the government postponed the exams to the first week of July. However, the Supreme Court made it clear that it will not allow the State government to go ahead with the exams if it is not satisfied with the arrang-ements.

The apex court also directed the State government to complete the entire examination procedure by July 31. In the wake of the pandemic, the government, on June 24, cancelled Class 10 and Intermediate examinations due to difficulties in evaluating and issuing results in such a short notice.

“A high-power committee was constituted under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer M Chayaratan to assess marks and declare the results. The committee, which submitted its proposal to the Chief Minister, suggested declaration of second year results by giving 30 per cent weightage to top three subject scores in Class 10 exam and 70 percent to the average score of each subject in Intermediate first year,” Ramesh added. On the assessment made by the committee for the Intermediate first year results, he said the minister may disclose details of the committee’s recommendations on Friday.