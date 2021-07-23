STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna, Godavari dams to get copious inflows

With heavy and continuous rainfall in Krishna and Godavari catchment areas, major irrigation projects on both the rivers are expected to get heavy inflows.

Published: 23rd July 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Flood water released into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram.

Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram recorded an inflow of 62,200 cusecs and an outflow of 63,600 cusecs. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With heavy and continuous rainfall in Krishna and Godavari catchment areas, major irrigation projects on both the rivers are expected to get heavy inflows. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has also forecast that the water level in major reservoirs in the upper riparian States is expected to rise in the next two-three days as Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka.

According to Thursday’s flood forecast report of CWC, Godavari level will surge due to rains. “Rainfall is occurring over Marathwada, Telangana, South Chhattisgarh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Hence, there will be water level rise in main Godavari in the reaches between Kaleshwaram and Dowleswaram. River Indravati is also expected to rise along its course up to its confluence with Godavari. River Pranahita is expected to rise in Maharashtra up to its confluence with Godavari, creating increased inflow into Laxmi barrage. Sriramsagar (Telangana) releases, and combined effect of flow from Indravati, Sabari, Pranahita and main Godavari, will be realised at Polavaram dam that is under construction. Hence, precautions need to be taken,” the CWC sounded caution.

Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram recorded an inflow of 62,200 cusecs and an outflow of 63,600 cusecs. In Krishna basin, inflows into Srisailam reservoir rose in the day and continued to remain steady by evening. As of 7 pm, the major reservoir has 73 TMC at 846.62 feet with an inflow of 64,500 cusecs and an outflow of 22,000 cusecs. At 6 am, the project had 67 TMC of water with an average inflow of 96,000 cusecs in the preceding 24 hours and around 28,000 cusecs outflow from the power house on the left bank. Telangana authorities continued to generate hydel power using one unit, but are likely to once again operate more units as water level rises. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godavari Krishna river rains Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp