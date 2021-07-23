Now, get Andhra Pradesh HC bail orders fast and prompt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued an order instituting an alternative system to enable accused and convicts to get bail sanctioned at the earliest. The order was issued by Justice K Lalitha during the hearing of a case registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The new system was brought in after considering the delay in sanction of bails to under-trial prisoners as jail authorities are not getting the certified copies of bail orders of the High Court.

The new system will come into effect from July 26. It is being seen as a measure to prevent delays due to shortage of staff during the pandemic. Under the new system, court masters in the High Court will upload the court proceedings, orders and judgments on the internet on the same day. It will help the petitioners and advocates download the copies without any delay.

Court presiding officers will send the release order to the jail officer through e-mail on the same day. In the case of anticipatory bails, verification has to be done by the station house officer and he is allowed to take help of the public prosecutor.