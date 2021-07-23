Andhra Pradesh records lowest number of Covid deaths in 3 months 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 12 Covid-19 fatalities, the lowest daily count in more than three months, even as 1,843 fresh cases and 2,199 recoveries were also registered in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.The gross coronavirus positives rose to 19,48,592 from 2.39 crore sample tests, recoveries to 19,11,812 and toll to 13,209, a health department bulletin said.

Students going abroad being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Tirupati’s Bairagipatteda primary health centre on Thursday | Madhav K

Accoring to the bulletin, Chittoor reported the highest of 310 new infections taking its cumulative tally past 2.28 lakh. East Godavari, where the spread has been most virulent, saw a slump in its growth as 222 new cases emerged against 515 on Wednesday.Seven districts reported less than 100 new cases with the lowest of 24 in Kurnool, where the cumulative tally stood at 1.23 lakh.

The recovery rate and active cases stood at 98.1 per cent and 23,571, respectively. East Godavari has the highest of 4,281 active caseload even as the figure in five other districts is less than 750 each. Prakasam saw three fresh fatalities, Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool and Nellore two each and Krishna one. Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, West Godavari and the three north coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagarm and Srikakulam did not report any Covid death.