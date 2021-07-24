STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,157 acres involved in Andhra land scam: Probe

Published: 24th July 2021 08:59 AM

TDP leader Ashok Gajapati Raju

MANSAS Chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The three-member panel which probed irregularities in Simhachalam Devasthanam and Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science Trust, in its report submitted to the State government has found anomalies pertaining to 862 acres of Simhachalam temple and 295 acres of MANSAS lands, totalling 1,157 acres.  

The committee comprising Additional Endowments Commissioner Chandrakumar, Regional Joint Commissioner Bhramaramba and Deputy Commissioner E Pushpavardhan, has recommended a comprehensive probe into irregularities in Simhachalam Devasthanam and MANSAS Trust to ascertain the exact extent of land involved in the scandal and other anomalies if any in management of properties.

Panel suggests further inquiry into temple lands

According to sources, the committee has found that irregularities took place in MANSAS lands between 2015 and 2016, anomalies in Simhachalam temple lands occurred in 2016-17. In case of Simhachalam lands, 862 acres were deleted from the temple records. Out of 295 acres of land with MANSAS Trust, the committee found that 150 acres were sold after getting permission from the government.

No Objection Certificates were given for the sale of 145 acres of MANSAS lands by the then executive officers. It also noticed that even before a formal approval was given for the proposed medical college, the lands were sold with the government permission and no letter of consent and other project details were obtained. The land would have fetched 2-3 times more income in view of sharp rise in land prices in the area, the committee pointed out. 

It underlined the need for conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter to identify to whom the land was given and who were involved in the entire scam. The committee further recommended that property registers be maintained properly and executive officers, stamps and registration officials should inspect endowments lands regularly and report to the commissioner. As the committee submitted its report, the government action on the issue is awaited. 

When asked, Pushpavardhan said only a thorough probe would reveal the total extent of land involved in the scam. “All steps will be taken by the government to resume the lands, which were deleted from records by following the due legal procedure,” he said. 

