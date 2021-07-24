24,000 employees deployed for land resurvey: Andhra Pradesh Ministers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Committee of Ministers discussed the progress of the comprehensive land survey “Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku Bhoo-Raksha” in the State and directed the officials to complete the task in time as it will enable the purification of revenue records to avoid land disputes.

Committee members, including Deputy CM (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, and Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who met on Friday directed the officials to take the programme on a priority basis.

Stating that the resurvey is being taken up using modern technology, drones and rovers, the ministers said 13,371 panchayat secretaries, 10,935 digital assistants and 10,185 village surveyors were deployed for the comprehensive survey.