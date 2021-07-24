Andhra Pradesh CM to launch Penna Bridge next month

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Penna Barrage-cum-bridge by the end of August, Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said. He visited the Penna Barrage on Friday and inquired about the progress of the ongoing works.

Addressing media persons, he said that major works of the barrage have been completed. “Majority of migrated workers involved in the construction of the barrage have returned to their native places during lockdown period. Shortage of labour and other reasons have resulted in a delay in the execution of works.

Headworks of the barrage was completed recently. Execution of minor works have gained pace and the contracting agency has focused on completing the works in 15 days,” Anil Kumar said. The State government will also modernise Tikkana park located on the banks of River Penna at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, he added. Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and others were present.