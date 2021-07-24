Andhra Pradesh inter results out, over 5 lakh students eligible for higher studies 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Friday evening, July 24, 2021, announced the results of Intermediate second/ final year students. While a total of 5,19,797 second year students were declared passed, all intermediate first-year students have been promoted to the second year with minimum marks.

Though the exams were scheduled to be held from May 5 to 23, which were postponed initially, the Government had cancelled the theory exams on June 25 following the directions of the Supreme Court. The Apex Court had also directed states to declare the results before July 31. The State Government has submitted the details that led to the cancellation of the exams in an affidavit.

The government had appointed a high-power committee with retired IAS officer Chaya Ratan as the chairperson, to come out with a formula to award marks to the students. Marks have been calculated by considering 30% weightage of top three subjects in Class 10 and the remainder 70% has been based on the marks secured in each subject in intermediate first year.

In case if any student was not satisfied with the marks awarded in the said methodology, the government said, it was ready to conduct exams for them as and when the conditions improve. The Board of Intermediate Education has also constituted a committee to resolve any disputes in this regard.

As practical exams were conducted for students of MPC, BiPC and occasional streams before the second wave of Covid hit the state, the actual marks secured by the students will be awarded. Similarly, marks achieved by the students in ethics and human values and environmental sciences examinations will be awarded to them. In case of those who have failed in these exams, minimum marks will be given. The students who failed in the first year and those paid the fee but abstained from the exams have also been given minimum pass marks. Private candidates who paid the fee have also been awarded minimum pass marks.

Marks memos can be downloaded from the official website of Board of Intermediate Education from 5 pm on July 26. The Minister informed that all private college managements have been told to adhere to the guidelines prescribed by the Board of Intermediate Education. He further said that the results of SSC will also be announced next week.

V Gopi Krishna, who secured 885 marks in MPC stream was not satisfied by the final year results. He had scored fewer marks in inter first-year physics and chemistry subjects. “If I had appeared for the exam, I would have scored more than 940,” he says. With the government declaring all students passed in the intermediate second year, many students who secured average marks have benefited, while for those who have above 95 percentage marks it is difficult to accept the results, Gopi Krishna opined.

S Indira Devi, a parent, welcomed the state government’s decision of declaring all students as passed in intermediate second year results. She also added that instead of creating a pressure on the students for a month and half, the government initially should have taken the decision to cancel the exams immediately during the second wave of the virus.

Where to access

Intermediate second year results can be accessed from Friday July 23, 2021, by visiting

http://examsresults.ap.nic.in

http://results.bie.ap.gov.in

http://results.apcfss.in

http://bie.ap.gov.in