BJP’s four-day temple yatra to begin from Vijayawada on July 24

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state chief Somu Veerraju, along with other party leaders, will launch his four-day starting Saturday, July 24, 2021, from Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. The party leaders will visit various other temples including those in Kotappakonda, Tripurantakam, Srisailam and Vontimitta.

In a statement on Friday, the party said that Somu will be accompanied by state general secretaries PVN Madhav and S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy among others. The BJP state chief, a couple of days ago while announcing his yatra, said that the party would inspect these temples and see the developmental activities there.

He added that he would also review the issues of alleged filling of temple administration posts by non-Hindus. Somu said he would offer prayers requesting the deities to present wisdom to chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy under whose rule obstacles were allegedly being created for Hinduism. Earlier, the state delegation led by Somu met Union minister G Kishan Reddy and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and is discussed issues related to the state.