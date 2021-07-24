STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP’s four-day temple yatra to begin from Vijayawada on July 24

The BJP state chief Somu Veerraju a couple of days ago while announcing his yatra, said that the party would inspect these temples and see the developmental activities there.

Published: 24th July 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju will be accompanied by state general secretaries PVN Madhav and S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy among others.

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju will be accompanied by state general secretaries PVN Madhav and S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy among others. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state chief Somu Veerraju, along with other party leaders, will launch his four-day starting Saturday, July 24, 2021, from Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. The party leaders will visit various other temples including those in Kotappakonda, Tripurantakam, Srisailam and Vontimitta.

In a statement on Friday, the party said that Somu will be accompanied by state general secretaries PVN Madhav and S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy among others. The BJP state chief, a couple of days ago while announcing his yatra, said that the party would inspect these temples and see the developmental activities there.

He added that he would also review the issues of alleged filling of temple administration posts by non-Hindus. Somu said he would offer prayers requesting the deities to present wisdom to chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy under whose rule obstacles were allegedly being created for Hinduism. Earlier, the state delegation led by Somu met Union minister G Kishan Reddy and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and is discussed issues related to the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh BJP Somu Veerraju PVN Madhav S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Union minister G Kishan Reddy Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp