East, West Godavari, Kurnool districts on alert as flood level rises at Polavaram

In the wake of increase in flood level in Godavari, relief camps have been set up in twin Godavari districts to evacuate people from submergence villages.

Published: 24th July 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Increasing flood-level in the Godavari at Polavaram irrigation project in East Godavari

Polavaram irrigation project in East Godavari. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAJAMHENDRAVARAM/VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR/KURNOOL: The official machinery of East and West Godavari, Krishna and Kurnool districts is on high alert as the Water Resources Department has issued a flood warning following heavy inflows into Godavari and Krishna from their upper catchment areas. 

In the wake of increase in flood level in Godavari, relief camps have been set up in twin Godavari districts to evacuate people from submergence villages. Control rooms have also been set up in the two districts to closely monitor the flood situation in Godavari and take relief measures.

Speaking to TNIE, Polavaram Superintending Engineer Narasimha Murthy said, “The flood level is rising steadily in Godavari. It crossed 29 metres at Polavaram cofferdam by Friday evening and it is likely to reach 33 metres by Saturday evening. We are expecting over 9 lakh cusecs discharge at Polavaram.” 

With the flood level touching 30.3 feet at Bhadrachalam upstream of Polavaram at 9 pm on Friday, officials at Dowleswaram Barrage are on high alert. At Dowleswaram, the flood level was at 41.67 feet at 8 pm. Once the level crosses 43 feet, the first flood warning will be issued. Flood discharge at Dowleswaram Barrage was 1,12,047 cusecs. 

44 East Godavari villages face inundation threat

West Godavari District Collector Kartikeya Mishra, who took stock of the situation, said control rooms have been set up at Eluru, Narasapuram, Jangareddigudem, Kovvur and Kukunoor revenue offices. Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Katta Simhacahalam told to TNIE that arrangements were made to shift the displaced from submergence villages in Devipatnam mandal.

In all, 44 villages in Devipatnam mandal upstream of Polavaram project face inundation threat due to rise in flood level in Godavari. With an alert sounded at Narayanpur dam in Karnataka that surplus water will be released downstream, authorities at Jurala in Telangana and Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh are closely monitoring the flood situation.

At 9 pm on Friday, 1,59,559 cusecs of water was released downstream. At Srisailam, the inflow was 81,049 cusecs and outflow 33,383 cusecs at 8 pm. In Kurnool, officials have been directed to set up relief camps and if needed shift people from low-lying areas. Police have been asked to ensure people do not cross the bridges where rivers and streams are overflowing.

Flood discharge from Pulichintala project was 13,140 cusecs and at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada it was 1,22,311 cusecs at 9 pm. About 1,20,750 cusecs of water is being released into the sea. All the low-lying areas in both downstream and upstream of Prakasam Barrage have been put on alert.

Officials have been asked to be prepared to shift the people to relief camps set up on higher ground if necessary. As per the IMD forecast, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal districts and Rayalaseema region.

