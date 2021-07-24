Murdered teenager’s kin stage protest in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed in Muppala as relatives of the boy who was allegedly murdered staged a protest to hand over the accused to them on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Afrid, a 16-year-old boy, was involved in a fight over a volleyball match with his classmate. The boy got upset and complained to his family members.

Shaik Babji, the boy’s uncle, attacked Afrid with a knife on Thursday and stabbed him to death. The police reached the spot and shifted the boy to the hospital, and took Babji into custody. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Narasraopet.

Due to severe internal bleeding, the boy succumbed, while receiving treatment. The police registered the case and sent the body for post-mortem.