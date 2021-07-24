RINL supplies 2,000 MT of steel for Andhra government housing scheme

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A truck carrying around 2,000 MT of steel was flagged off from Vizag Steel Plant to RINL stockyard in Vijayawada, RINL, the corporate entity of Vizag Steel, said in a statement on Friday, July 23, 2021.

The State government had placed the order for the “Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu” housing project. The consignment was handed over to the officials at Denduluru.

RINL director DK Mohanty, who also holds the additional charge of CMD, said, “It is a great moment to cherish but this is just the beginning of RINL’s share in the flagship programme of the State government which plans to build more than 30 lakh houses in two phases in the next few years. The project will require over seven lakhs tonnes of steel in each phase.”