STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra farmer sets new trend of organically grown crops in East Godavari

For the last four years, Rasamsetti Raja Baby has been cultivating paddy without using chemical fertiliser or pesticide and only using Jeevamrutham made of organic components.

Published: 25th July 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: Rasamsetti Raja Babu, a farmer from Pedashankarlapudi village of Prathipadu mandal in East Godavari district, is setting an example for others to follow in organic cultivation. 

For the past four years, he has been cultivating paddy without using even one per cent of chemical fertiliser or pesticide and only using Jeevamrutham made of cow dung, cow urine, jaggery, field soil, two types of pulses and water.

A boy mixing Jeevamrutham
with a stick in EG district | Express

A key member of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh from the district, Raja Babu was entrusted with the task of promoting organic farming, which he is doing by practising in his own fields.  Each acre needs two litres of Jeevamrutham. For four years he has avoided pesticides and chemicals in his two-acre field and cultivated chemical and pesticide residue-free paddy. Now, other farmers in the area are following in his footsteps. 

He told TNIE that decades ago, farmers in the State cultivated the crops in a natural way. “It ensured the fertility of the soil and food grown was also healthy,” he said.  When there was pest infestation, it was dealt with using naturally available remedies, he pointed out. 

Today, he says, to grow more and earn more, the farmers are risking the health of the soil and using chemical fertilisers and pesticides, which has resulted in unhealthy food. “By following natural farming and using Jeevamrutham, we are reviving the age-old practice of natural farming for a healthy life,” he said. 

Jeevamrutham contains 10 kg of cow dung, 10 litres of cow urine, 2 kg pulses flour, 2 kg of jaggery, and field soil.  It is stored in a bid drum for 48 hours and stirred occasionally using a stick. Before using the concoction, stagnated water in the fields should be drained out, and thereafter water mixed with Jeevamrutham should be released in the fields.  “While preparing the land for sowing, we should let our livestock roam freely in the land, so the natural process of fertility is restored,” he advises. 

When asked if there was any decrease in the yield when he shifted to natural farming, Raja Babu said against the yield of 40 bags per acre while using chemicals and pesticides, he saw a drop in yield to 25 to 30 bags per acre initially. “After four years, the yield has improved to 35 to 36 bags per acre. I am confident yields will increase further. What is more important is the foodgrain grown must be residue free.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rasamsetti Raja Babu East Godavari organic farming Jeevamrutham Andhra Pradesh farming Bharatiya Kisan Sangh
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp