Andhra HC dismisses special secretary Satyanarayana's recall petition against non-bailable warrant 

Justice B Devanand put a condition to consider the recall petition: the petitioner had to pay Rs 50,000 from his pocket, for which Satyanarayana did not respond positively.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A single bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed the recall petition filed by special secretary (finance department) KVV Satyanarayana against whom a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued by the court on July 15.  

Justice B Devanand put a condition to consider the recall petition: the petitioner had to pay Rs 50,000 from his pocket, for which Satyanarayana did not respond positively. The court dismissed the recall petition and asked the police to take Satyanarayana into custody and produce him before a magistrate. 

The counsel for Satyanarayana immediately approached a division bench, which stayed the execution of the order till Tuesday. The case pertains to a petition filed by G Sivannarayana, the village secretary of Bhaskarraopet village in Kalidindi mandal of Krishna district, who approached the court challenging the regularisation of his service from 2005 instead of 1997.

In 2019, the court asked the officials to regularise the services of Sivannarayana from 1997, but the order was not implemented. He filed a contempt petition in 2020. Panchayat Raj (principal secretary) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, panchayat raj commissioner Girija Shankar, district panchayat officer P Sai Babu and Satyanarayana were named as respondents.

Justice Devanand had asked the respondents to appear in person on July 15. Except for Satyanarayana, all three officials appeared before the court and Justice Devanand issued an  NBW against Satyanarayana.
Advocate General S Sriram moved the division bench against the single judge orders.

He informed the bench that the orders of the court with respect to the contempt petition were implemented and said Satyanarayana too appeared before the court, but a little late. Sriram said Satyanarayana was taken into custody by the police and asked the bench to give relief. The bench stayed implementation of the single judge orders till Tuesday.

Ashok Raju files petition against Govt Order 
Maharaja Alak Narayan Society of Arts and Sciences (MANSAS) Trust chairman P Ashoka Gajapathi Raju Saturday filed a petition seeking cancellation of the GO 75 issued in March this year to appoint Trust Board members to run the affairs of the Trust. Raju also wanted the interim orders staying the proceedings of the Executive Officer to convene a meeting of the Trust Board.  The petition came up for hearing before Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao who recused from hearing the petition and asked the High Court registry to place the petition before the Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswamy.

