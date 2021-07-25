Andhra's Eluru municipal corporation poll counting on July 25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney on Saturday, July 24, 2021, inspected arrangements at the CRR Engineering College in Eluru, where the counting of votes of Eluru Municipal Corporation poll will be held on Sunday.

She directed West Godavari District Collector Karthikeya Misra and Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma to ensure that the counting is held following Covid protocol as per the directions of the High Court.

Meanwhile, the SEC issued a notification to conduct a special meeting for the election of Mayor and two Deputy Mayors in the Eluru Municipal Corporation on July 30. Special meetings for the election of second deputy mayors in 11 Municipal Corporations and second vice-chairpersons in 75 Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats will also be held on the same day.