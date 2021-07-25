STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra's Eluru municipal corporation poll counting on July 25

The State Election Commissioner Nilah Sawhney issued a notification to conduct a special meeting for the election of Mayor and two Deputy Mayors in the Eluru Municipal Corporation on July 30.

Published: 25th July 2021 07:20 AM

AP State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney inspected vote counting arrangements.

AP State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney inspected vote counting arrangements. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney on Saturday, July 24, 2021, inspected arrangements at the CRR Engineering College in Eluru, where the counting of votes of Eluru Municipal Corporation poll will be held on Sunday.

She directed West Godavari District Collector Karthikeya Misra and Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma to ensure that the counting is held following Covid protocol as per the directions of the High Court.

Meanwhile, the SEC issued a notification to conduct a special meeting for the election of Mayor and two Deputy Mayors in the Eluru Municipal Corporation on July 30. Special meetings for the election of second deputy mayors in 11 Municipal Corporations and second vice-chairpersons in 75 Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats will also be held on the same day.

