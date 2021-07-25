STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra couple enters record books by performing yoga

Dr Rajani and Dr Rajasekhar have set a new world record by holding yoga poses for 29 minutes 10 seconds and 15 minutes respectively without any disruption in their posture.

Dr Kolli Rajasekhar and Dr Bajana Rajani taking yoga classes.

Dr Kolli Rajasekhar and Dr Bajana Rajani taking yoga classes. (Photo I Express)

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: There has been an increased inclination towards yoga as more people are getting hooked to it since the pandemic has forced many to opt for a healthy lifestyle to cope up with mental health and inner wellbeing. 

Dr Kolli Rajasekhar and Dr Bhajana Rajani, a couple from Palamaner of Chittoor district, have set a world record by performing and holding yoga asanas for the longest time at the Yoga World Book of Records conducted virtually at Jaipur.

Dr Rajani (34) has set a new world record by performing Utthan Pristhasana (Lizard Pose) for 29 minutes 10 seconds without any disruption in her posture. Similarly, Dr Rajasekhar (34) entered the record books by performing Ustrasana (Camel Pose) continuously for 15 minutes without any disruption in his posture. 
In the couple competition, they have another record to their credit by performing Mandukasana (Frog Pose) for 20 minutes. The couple can perform 40 yoga asanas with ease at any given time.

In 2014, the couple, who are physiotherapists by profession, have taken yoga training course at Aluva in Kerala. After completing their training, they started taking fitness and yoga training classes in Palamaner. 
“I used to attend yoga classes during my PG days. To further hone our yoga skills, my wife and I have joined yoga training classes,” Dr Rajasekhar says.

He says, “Practicing various asanas has strengthened me mentally as well as physically.   Performing pranayama makes me emotionally strong and relaxed and have control over thoughts and emotions. There are abundant benefits from yoga—it increases the capacity of the lungs, makes the body cool, helps in controlling diabetes and keeps one focused.” 

“Previously, I couldn’t attend over five patients per day. But after practicing pranayama, I attend at least 10 to 12 patients daily,” he told TNIE. He says, “Due to work pressure and tensions, youth have a bad lifestyle. They consume tobacco and alcohol products to cope up with pressure. By performing yoga asanas, the bad lifestyle can be changed into a good one. It reduces the urge to smoke a cigarette or consume alcohol.”

The individuals who regularly practice yoga asanas develop mature thoughts and build good traits to lead a healthy and happy lifestyle. Given the Covid-19 outbreak, the couple has started online yoga training classes through YouTube and Zoom meet.

