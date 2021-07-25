Kalapeetham in memory of Telugu poet Gurram Joshua to be set up in Guntur 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday, July 25, 2021, said in memory of renowned Telugu poet Gurram Joshua and to honour his work, the State government has decided to set up Gurram Joshua Kalapeetham in Guntur.

On the occasion of the 50th death anniversary of the Telugu poet, the minister paid rich tribute to Gurram Joshua in Nagarampalem. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Joshua’s poems dispel the superstitions and discrimination in the society for which he was awarded Padma Bhushan.

The State government is committed for the development of Telugu language, and as a part of it, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated Rs 3 crore to set up Gurram Joshua Kalapeetham at Government Women’s Degree College in the heart of Guntur.

A convention and study centre will also be set up there, and Valluri gardens, where the poet lived will also be developed, the minister added. Suresh also said the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for construction of the Kalapeetham and steps will be taken to complete it within a year.