2,440 recoveries a day bring down active Covid-19 caseload to 22,155

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,252 fresh cases of coronavirus, 2,440 recoveries and 15 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. 

Published: 26th July 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh reported 2,252 fresh cases of coronavirus, 2,440 recoveries and 15 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. The gross Covid-19 cases in the state increased to 19,54,765, a health department bulletin said. The total recoveries rose to 19,19,354 and toll to 13,256.

According to the bulletin, East Godavari logged the highest of 385 new infections followed closely by Chittoor (316) after which its overall tally rose to 2.29 lakh. The other 11 districts reported less than 275 infections with the lowest of 27 in Vizianagaram.

Eight districts of the state reported more new infections when compared to Saturday leading to the marginal spike in cases on Sunday. With the fresh spike, the overall cases in Guntur went past 1.67 lakh while in Nellore the cumulative tally breached 1.33 lakh.

Kurnool, which reported nine and eight cases in the last two days, registered 53 on Sunday. The active caseload came down further to 22,155. With nearly 350-400 cases being reported on a daily basis, the active cases in East Godavari continued to remain the highest (4,000). Chittoor reported four fresh fatalities, Krishna three, East Godavari two and Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each in a day.

