27 hospitals selected for Kayakalp-NQAS Award

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A total of 27 government hospitals, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) of the district were selected for the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s prestigious Kayakalp Award under National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification scheme for 2018-19 and 2019-20. The Kayakalp-NQAS Award was introduced on May 15, 2015 by the Centre to ensure hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness in public health facilities in the country.

Those district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs and health & wellness centres which have achieved high levels of cleanliness, hygiene and infection control are recognised and felicitated with the award.

Collector Praveen Kumar said the Union Health Ministry introduced Kayakalp-NQAS Award scheme to felicitate the best service-oriented healthcare institutions and government health centres/hospitals that maintain the best cleanliness environment. It is commendable a total of 27 CHCs/PHCs of the Prakasam district were selected for the award for implementing the best hospital management standards, including fire certification, ventilation, lighting and cleanliness.

The Collector also appealed to the doctors and employees of all government hospitals, CHCs and PHCs to give the best healthcare to the patients.