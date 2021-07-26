AP writes to KRMB for nod to generate power at Srisailam using floodwater

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has sought permission from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to generate hydel power at the Srisailam Right Power House (SRPH) by APGENCO as inflows into the reservoir are on the rise.

Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy wrote a letter to the KRMB member-secretary explaining the situation at Srisailam and requested him to allow APGENCO to utilise floodwater for hydel power generation.

The water level in the reservoir stood at 863.40 feet against the Full Reservoir Level of 885 feet at 2 pm on Sunday with inflows of 4,05,724 cusecs and outflows of 36,059 cusecs.

According to a communique from the Central Water Commission (CWC), all the reservoirs on Krishna river, including Almatti, Narayanpur and Jurala and Tungabhadra dam on Tungabhadra are full and surplussing floodwater has resulted in more than 4 lakh cusecs of inflows into Srisailam reservoir.

“The project authorities have reported that 150 TMC may be realised into Srisailam reservoir, which has only 99 TMC of flood cushion to accommodate and more than 35 TMC will be surplus,” Reddy said.

As it is going to be surplussing flood water within three days at Srisailam, the KRMB should allow AP to utilise it for power generation, lest the precious water will go waste over the spillway gates for nobody’s benefit, he said. Reddy requested the KRMB for an early decision on the matter based on the powers vested with it.

Water level in dam reaches 863.40 feet

