BJP demands action against YSRC MLA

The YSRC MLA, representing Yemminganur, had reportedly said that some political parties were making a hue and cry over old and time-barred laws. He suggested the scrapping of such laws. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   State BJP chief Somu Veerraju on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suspend Yerrakota Chennakesava Reddy over the latter’s alleged comments on cow slaughter. 

BJP and VHP supporters have already raised their opposition to Chennakesava Reddy’s statement in his constituency. Veerraju was interacting with the media at Vinukonda in Guntur, on day two of his temple visit, when he took exception to the MLA’s comments. 

The BJP State chief said it appeared that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making his MLAs make remarks against the Hindu religion. “The MLA should resign on his own, or the Chief Minister should suspend him,’’ he said.

The BJP leader said his party was a taking serious view of the frequent utterances of YSRC MLAs, which were hurting the Hindu sentiments. Recalling the incidents of chariot burning at Antarvedi and the desecration of an idol in Vizianagaram, he demanded that the culprits be punished.

