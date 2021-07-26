STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt to release Rs 694 cr to 10.97 lakh students

The first tranche of Rs 671.45 crore was released in April. Though the government is facing financial problems, it was decided not to delay the fee reimbursement. 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Mirabai Chanu on Twitter.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government is making arrangements for the release of the second tranche of Rs 693.81 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena (Fees Reimbursement)  on July 29. It will benefit 10.97 lakh students. The first tranche of Rs 671.45 crore was released in April. Though the government is facing financial problems, it was decided not to delay the fee reimbursement. 

The amount will be credited directly to the accounts of the mothers of the students. The annual fee reimbursement will be credited in three instalments. The amount is being credited to the accounts of mothers, so they can pay the fees to the college managements, which will give them the right to question the college managements in case of any discrepancies.

This way, the government wants to make the colleges more accountable. Objective of the Vidya Deevena scheme is to enable the students from poor and middle class to pursue higher education. The government revised the fee reimbursement scheme to ensure the full fees are reimbursed in a timely manner, officials said.

The YSRC government has released a total of Rs 4,207.85 crore under fee reimbursement to students and settled arrears of Rs 1,774.60 crore for the 2018-19 academic year, putting an end to delayed payment and non-payments. Those who have already paid the fees to the colleges for 2018-19 and 2019-20 were allowed by the government to recover the same from the respective colleges.

However, fee reimbursement for the 2020–21 academic years will be credited by the government directly to the parents’ accounts, not to colleges. Parents have to go to  college and pay the fees of their children. 

