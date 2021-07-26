STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam police to probe misapproriation of funds

Scores of depositors approached the Vetapalem police recently stating that the society secretary had duped them by not returning those deposits, which have matured.  

money fraud
By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Senior police officers have been appointed as investigation officers and the Prakasam police formed teams to investigate into the alleged misappropriation of funds by Vetapalem Cooperative Credit Society Limited.

Meanwhile, the police appealed to the depositors to come forward and submit relevant documents to the station house officer, Vetapalem police station or the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Chirala so that investigation into the case could be taken upaccording to a press release. 

