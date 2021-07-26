Seers begin Chaturmasya Deeksha

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jiyangar Swamy started the Chaturmasya Deeksha in Tirumala on Sunday.

Before starting the deekasha, the seers had darshan of Lord Venkateswara and made their way to Pedda Jeeyar Mutt in Tirumala, where the deeksha began after paying obeisance to Sri Bhuvaraha Swamy, Swamy Pushkarini as per temple tradition. Earlier, at the main entrance of Tirumala temple, both the seers were welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy. After offering prayers to Sri Venkateswara, the senior seer was presented with melchat vastram.

The deeksha starts from the day after Ashada Pournami and concludes on Kartika Shukla Purnima-months of Sravana, Bhadrapada, Ashvayuja and Kartika.