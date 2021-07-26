STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State urges KRMB to release water for drinking, irrigation  

Andhra Pradesh has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to release 27 tmc of water to the State for drinking and irrigation purposes. 

Published: 26th July 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to release 27 tmc of water to the State for drinking and irrigation purposes. In a letter to KRMB member secretary, Irrigation Department’s Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) C Narayana Reddy, on Friday said the Srisailam project has been receiving huge inflows, and requested the Board to allow the State to draw water. 

Reddy sought an order enabling the State to draw water through Pothireddypadu head regulator and Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi. The water, the letter said, would be used to meet the drinking and irrigation needs of the Rayalaseema region, besides providing drinking water to Chennai city.

“The level in the Srisailam reservoir is 853.70 feet with a storage of 88.47 tmc, the level in Nagarjuna Sagar project is 536.70 feet with a storage of 181.11 tmc and in Pulichintala reservoir the level is 173.72 feet with a storage of 43.79 tmc, and Jurala in Telangana State and Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh is surplus,” Reddy said.

Further, more than four lakh cusecs of water has been expected to flow into the Srisailam reservoir, Reddy said. The Chief Engineer pointed out that Telangana had utilised 43.25 tmc water from Srisailam reservoir, 27.23 tmc from Nagarjuana Sagar project, and 11.92 tmc from Pulichintala project for power generation.

The water was drawn without raising an indent, or intimating and receiving a release order from the KRMB.Telangana’s indiscriminate use of water for power generation had been brought to the notice of the KRMB several times. The Board directed Telangana to stop using water solely for power generation, without any indent from downstream (AP) side for drinking and irrigation needs, he pointed out.

As on today, a total of 82.40 tmc water has been utilised by Telangana, Reddy said and demanded that the KRMB include the quantity of water drawn in that State’s agreed share of 299 tmc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna River Krishna River Management Board Irrigation
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel condcut rescue operations at the site of a landslide at Kumbharwadi village in Maharashtra’s Chiplun | AFP
Maharashtra floods: At least 113 dead, 100 missing; CM visits rain-battered Chiplun
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp