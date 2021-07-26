STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swift police action foils suicide bid

On reaching Kurichedu, he had an argument with his mother, and left. 

ONGOLE:  Prompt action by Prakasam police foiled a man’s attempt to die by suicide on Sunday. 
The man had hired a car from a person renting vehicles in Ongole for meeting his relatives in Kurichedu with his family. On reaching Kurichedu, he had an argument with his mother, and left. 

Later, the car owner rang up the man and enquired whether he would be returning the vehicle soon. The man replied that the car would be returned the next afternoon. He also told the vehicle owner his plan to die. The car owner alerted the Ongole I Town Police, who passed on the information to Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg. The police IT core team tracked the man’s location to Kurichedu on Darsi Road. 

The Kurichedu police rushed to the spot and with the help of the public, found the person with a slit wrist. He was rushed him to a hospital for treatment. This was the second instance in a week that prompt police action had saved a life. A few days ago, police had responded to a similar alert and picked up a man from near Pandillapalli railway tracks. 

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

