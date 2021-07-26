STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC wins Eluru, makes clean sweep in civic polls

The ruling YSRC has bagged the Eluru Municipal Corporation (EMC) by winning 47 of the total 50 divisions.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The ruling YSRC has bagged the Eluru Municipal Corporation (EMC) by winning 47 of the total 50 divisions. With the victory, the YSRC has made a clean sweep, winning all the 12 municipal corporations that went to polls on March 10.

Counting of votes in the EMC election could not be taken up on March 18 due to legal hurdles. The High Court had recently cleared the hurdles and allowed the State Election Commission to declare the EMC poll result. 

Of the total 50 divisions, YSRC candidates were elected unanimously in three. Amid tight security, the counting of votes was held at CRR Engineering College on Sunday. It was YSRC show from the first round of counting. 

The TDP could manage to win just three divisions, while the BJP-Jana Sena combine drew a blank. West Godavari District Collector Kartikeya Misra said the newly elected corporators will elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor on July 30. Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said the landslide victory of the YSRC is a reflection of the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Lashing out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Nani said the Opposition Leader made all out efforts to see that the elections were not conducted and even made attempts to stop counting of votes. 

