Afghanistan seeks stronger trade relations with India

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Afghanistan consul general Muhammad Suleman Kakar said the country has opened up investment opportunities for the Indian private sector, and increased the possibility of an economic engagement with the state of Andhra Pradesh.

In a virtual meeting with president of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry CV Atchut Rao on Monday, he invited businessmen from the State to explore opportunities in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing and import/export in the landlocked country.

Stating that there is a vast scope for business expansion and cultural activities, he suggested that a deal with Afghanistan Federation of Chamber of Commerce may be reached upon for serious business transactions between the countries.

“The opening of an Afghan Mission in Hyderabad is an important step towards the enhancement of trade between the two countries.”

Earlier, Atchut Rao gave brief details of the investment and trade opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.