Andhra reports over 1,600 new Covid cases, virus claims 17 more lives

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,627 fresh cases of Covid-19 after testing more than 57,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending at 9 am on Monday. The test positivity rate was 2.8 percent.With the addition of new cases, the State’s cumulative total is now more than 19.56 lakh. The number of samples tested so far crossed the 2.41 crore mark.

According to a media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor, with 357 new infections, shot past East Godavari district, which had been logging the highest number of cases per day over the past few days.Six districts reported less than 100 new infections, with Vizianagaram reporting just four, the lowest among all districts.Chittoor and Kadapa are the only two districts with more number of cases when compared to Sunday. With 110 new infections, the overall cases in West Godavari shot past the 1.69 lakh mark.

The recoveries over the past 24 hours stood at 2,017, taking the cumulative total past 19.21 lakh with an overall recovery rate of 98.1 percent. The caseload further came down to 21,748 with East Godavari having 3,832 active, the highest in the State. Five districts have less than 750 active cases, with Kurnool reporting the lowest at 233.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed 17 more lives, taking the overall deaths to 13,273, with an overall mortality rate of 0.68 percent. Chittoor and Krishna reported five deaths each followed by two each in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam and one each in Kadapa, Nellore and West Godavari.