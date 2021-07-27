Chandrababu Naidu called for protests against YSRC government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has called for intensifying agitations against the YSRCP government for what he called for its anti-people policies.

Addressing a meeting with senior party leaders on Monday, he expressed concern over the suffering of the common man due to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and unbearable financial burdens during the difficult pandemic times.

​Both the State and Central governments should consider the people’s situation and reduce the taxes in order to bring down prices of the gas, petrol, diesel, Naidu said.