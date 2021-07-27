STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four die, 25 fall ill after taking contaminated river water in Andhra Pradesh

Kodumur tahsildar Uma Maheswari and MPDO Manjula Vani visited the village to oversee relief operations.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kurnool DMHO Rama Giddaiah visits patients undergoing treatment at Kodumur government hospital.

Kurnool DMHO Rama Giddaiah visits patients undergoing treatment at Kodumur government hospital. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Four persons, including a 3-year-old girl, died and 25 others were admitted to hospitals due to diarrhoea at Anugonda village in Kodumur mandal on Monday. They reportedly fell ill due to consumption of contaminated water. 

According to villagers, the protected water supplied to them from River Handri got contaminated two days ago. Several people developed vomiting and motions after consuming the water. Having learnt about it, medical teams, led by DMHO Rama Giddaiah, rushed to the village and set up camps to treat the affected people. 

Kodumur tahsildar Uma Maheswari and MPDO Manjula Vani visited the village to oversee relief operations. The affected people were admitted to Kodumur and Kurnool government hospitals.
The DMHO said the drinking water samples were collected and sent for analysis. Confirming the death of four persons, he said the cause is yet to be ascertained. “The situation is now under control,” the DMHO said.The panchayat authorities cleaned drains in the village. They also inspected the water pipelines. 

The deceased were identified as M Aiswarya (3),  Uppari Pullamma (52), Boya Venkateswaramma (68) and Boya Giddaiah (66). According to unconfirmed reports, similar incident took place at Vempenta in Atmakur mandal and at Yerradoddi in Krishnagiri last week leading to the death of five. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anugonda village
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp