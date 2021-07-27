Four die, 25 fall ill after taking contaminated river water in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Four persons, including a 3-year-old girl, died and 25 others were admitted to hospitals due to diarrhoea at Anugonda village in Kodumur mandal on Monday. They reportedly fell ill due to consumption of contaminated water.

According to villagers, the protected water supplied to them from River Handri got contaminated two days ago. Several people developed vomiting and motions after consuming the water. Having learnt about it, medical teams, led by DMHO Rama Giddaiah, rushed to the village and set up camps to treat the affected people.

Kodumur tahsildar Uma Maheswari and MPDO Manjula Vani visited the village to oversee relief operations. The affected people were admitted to Kodumur and Kurnool government hospitals.

The DMHO said the drinking water samples were collected and sent for analysis. Confirming the death of four persons, he said the cause is yet to be ascertained. “The situation is now under control,” the DMHO said.The panchayat authorities cleaned drains in the village. They also inspected the water pipelines.

The deceased were identified as M Aiswarya (3), Uppari Pullamma (52), Boya Venkateswaramma (68) and Boya Giddaiah (66). According to unconfirmed reports, similar incident took place at Vempenta in Atmakur mandal and at Yerradoddi in Krishnagiri last week leading to the death of five.