STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC leader Vijayasai writes to PM Modi seeking action against MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

Vijayasai, in the letter, said  the Andhra Pradesh police found several pieces of evidence which prove a case of money laundering and violation of provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act

Published: 27th July 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

SRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy

V Vijayasai Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday seeking action against Narasapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and the owner of a private television channel for alleged hawala transactions of one million euros in violation of the PMLA and FEMA.

​Vijayasai, in the letter, said  the Andhra Pradesh police found several pieces of evidence which prove a case of money laundering and violation of provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

The AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID), during its investigation into a case registered against the MP, has conducted forensic analysis of Raju’s phone and it revealed the hawala transaction, he said. Submitting the evidence including transcription of phone communications between both the accused and a letter from CID to the Enforcement Department informing it of fraudulent transactions between the MP and the owner of the news channel, Vijayasai urged the Prime Minister to have a case registered against the accused and ensure that Raju does not get added to the list of Indian fugitives. He sought custodial interrogation of Narasapuram MP to unearth his dubious transactions. 

Delegation meets FM 

A delegation of YSRC MPs led by Vijayasai met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a representation seeking action against Raju on the alleged hawala transactions.The delegation submitted another memorandum requesting Sitharaman to accord approval for the revised cost estimates of the Polavaram Irrigation Project as recommended by the Polavaram Project Authority and Central Water Commission for Rs 55,656.87 crore at 2017-18 price level. The project works including R&R works can be completed as per schedule, ie, by June 2022, only after getting clearance to the RCE, he said. 

‘Only irrigation component’

Earlier in the Rajya Sabha, Jal Shakti Minister, in a written reply to Vijaysai’s question, reiterated that the Centre will only bear the irrigation component as per the estimates on April 1, 2014, while informing the House that the State has informed the ministry that due to changes in the designs of Polavaram heaworks, the expenditure has escalated from Rs 5,535 crore to Rs 7,192 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Vijayasai Reddy K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp