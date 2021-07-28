STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100% weightage for marks in Eapcet to award ranks this year as no exams held

EAMCET ranks used to be declared considering the total marks in EAMCET and Intermediate examinations.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Higher Education Department has decided to give 100 per cent weightage for marks in the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2021 in awarding ranks in EAPCET in view of cancellation of Intermediate examinations due to Covid-19. The norm, however, is followed only for this academic year. 

As per the general practice, 25 per cent weightage used to be given to marks obtained by students in relevant group subjects to award ranks in the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test earlier, which is now EAPCET. 

APSCHE Special Officer M Sudheer Reddy on Tuesday said with admissions into the medical stream being done through NEET, EAMCET has now been changed as EAPCET. As per the schedule, EAPCET will be held from August 19 to 25. 

Referring to 100 per cent weightage for EAPCET marks in awarding ranks, he said 75 per cent weightage used to be given for marks in EAMCET earlier and 25 per cent for marks obtained by students in Intermediate examinations. 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

