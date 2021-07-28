100% weightage for marks in Eapcet to award ranks this year as no exams held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Higher Education Department has decided to give 100 per cent weightage for marks in the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2021 in awarding ranks in EAPCET in view of cancellation of Intermediate examinations due to Covid-19. The norm, however, is followed only for this academic year.

As per the general practice, 25 per cent weightage used to be given to marks obtained by students in relevant group subjects to award ranks in the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test earlier, which is now EAPCET.

APSCHE Special Officer M Sudheer Reddy on Tuesday said with admissions into the medical stream being done through NEET, EAMCET has now been changed as EAPCET. As per the schedule, EAPCET will be held from August 19 to 25.

Referring to 100 per cent weightage for EAPCET marks in awarding ranks, he said 75 per cent weightage used to be given for marks in EAMCET earlier and 25 per cent for marks obtained by students in Intermediate examinations.

EAMCET ranks used to be declared considering the total marks in EAMCET and Intermediate examinations. The norm will not be followed this year due to cancellation of Intermediate exams, he explained.