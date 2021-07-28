STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active cases under 21K after 2K recover

Meanwhile, 2,304 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 19.23 lakh and bringing down the caseload to less than 21,000. 

The study was observed within a period of nine to ten months starting from March 2020 on 42 patients with COVID-19 GBS.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 1,540 Covid-19 infections emerged from over 61,000 samples tested in Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am taking the overall cases past 19.57 lakh. The total number of tests conducted in the State went past 2.42 lakh.

Most notably, hotspot East Godavari reported just three fresh cases, the lowest in a day in any district in close to five months, according to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room. Chittoor accounted for the highest of 280 new cases. 

Meanwhile, 2,304 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 19.23 lakh and bringing down the caseload to less than 21,000. 

The number of active cases in Visakhapatnam too came down to less than 1,000 and six districts now have active cases in three digits. As many as 19 people died from Covid in the 24 hours taking the death toll to 13,292. Prakasam reported five fresh fatalities, Chittoor four, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore two each and Kadapa and Srikakulam one each.

