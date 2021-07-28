STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP condemns Tipu statue plan, Somu detained

The BJP leaders staged a sit-in at the municipal office after the police had prevented them from proceeding to Jinnah Road.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP stages sit in protest in Kadapa on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at the Proddutur municipal office on Tuesday with BJP leaders and activists, led by its State chief Somu Veerraju, staging a protest against the council’s resolution to install a statue of Tipu Sultan at Jinnah Road in Proddutur town. 

Police took the BJP leaders into preventive custody as they led the activists to Jinnah Road, where local MLA R Sivaprasad Reddy of the YSRC had laid the foundation stone for the statue of the Mysore ruler. Veerraju, who has been visiting various temple in the State, reached Ontimetta Ramalayam on Monday night, before proceeding to Proddutur. With the BJP giving a ‘Chalo Proddutur’ call against the installation of the statue, more police personnel were deployed in the town as a precautionary measure.

The BJP leaders staged a sit-in at the municipal office after the police had prevented them from proceeding to Jinnah Road. Proddutur DSP Y Prasad Rao urged the BJP leaders to withdraw the protest, citing the Covid-19, and law and order situation. The protestors, however, insisted on going to the spot where the foundation stone was laid.

Police took Veerraju and other leaders, including N Ramesh and Vishnuvardhan Reddy, into custody when they tried to force their way to the spot. They were shifted to Proddutur, Errakuntla, Mydukur and Kadapa police stations.  Proddutur MLA Reddy alleged that the BJP was trying to foment trouble for the sake of petty political gains.

Protest against cow slaughter remarks

Somu Veerraju urged the party workers to stage protests at all the district collectorates, MRO and RDO offices on Wednesday against the remarks of YSRC leaders against the Cow Slaughter Act. BJP state chief Veeraju accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRC leaders of acting against Hindu sentiments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somu Veerraju BJP YSRC Tipu Sultan
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp