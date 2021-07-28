Officials asked to come up with action plans to tackle Covid 3rd wave

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lauding officials at all levels for their efforts in bringing down the Covid-19 test positivity rate to 2.8 per cent from 25 per cent during the second wave, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to be alert against a possible third wave, and ensure all required mechanisms are in place.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation during Spandana on Tuesday, Reddy asserted that vaccination is the only answer to the virus. He said the country has been producing inadequate doses of vaccines and the State government has been vaccinating people as per the the Central government allocations.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of village secretariat staff, volunteers, Asha workers, doctors, ANMs and district collectors in containing Covid-19. He said door-to-door fever survey was conducted 13 times and those with symptoms were identified, tested and provided treatment. He congratulated them for putting in efforts to decrease the mortality rate and containing the spread of the virus.

Reddy called for focused RT-PCR testing by identifying symptomatic people. He added that tests should be conducted on demand. The 104 services should be utilised effectively, besides conducting regular fever surveys. He also urged to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Alerting district collectors of a possible third Covid wave, the chief minister asked them to be ready with district-wise action plan by end-August. He directed the authorities to increase infrastructure facilities, biomedical equipment and oxygen beds as per the requirement, besides completing the paediatric care training of staff nurses.