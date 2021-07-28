TTD plans to increase footfalls in local temples

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to take a slew of measures to increase pilgrim footfalls in local temples. As part of the initiative, the TTD will come up with specific packages for pilgrims covering local temples in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department and APSRTC.

It has been decided to give wide publicity to local temples highlighting their significance to attract pilgrims. There are several ancient temples in Chittoor district, which are little known to pilgrims. The new initiative is aimed at making local temples major pilgrimage destinations.

TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy, who reviewed the functioning of local temples here on Tuesday, said the TTD website and Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel should highlight the significance of local temples. “The publicity should be taken up by means of pictorial depiction of local temples at Padmavathi Nilayam, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, RTC bus stand, railway station and other public places to attract pilgrims,’’ he said.

Directing officials to come up with specific tour packages after holding talks with the Tourism Department and RTC, the EO said emphasis should be laid on conduct of special sevas in local temples to attract pilgrims. Booklets on local temples should also be published for the benefit of visiting pilgrims, he said.

Kalyana Kattas (tonsuring halls) should be set up at Srinivasa Mangapuram and Appalayagunta temple for the convenience of devotees. The temples should be categorised on the basis of income and footfalls of devotees. All the sanctioned works for temple development should be completed as per schedule, the EO said.