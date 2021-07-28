STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD plans to increase footfalls in local temples

It has been decided to give wide publicity to local temples highlighting their significance to attract pilgrims.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to take a slew of measures to increase pilgrim footfalls in local temples. As part of the initiative, the TTD will come up with specific packages for pilgrims covering local temples in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department and APSRTC. 

It has been decided to give wide publicity to local temples highlighting their significance to attract pilgrims. There are several ancient temples in Chittoor district, which are little known to pilgrims. The new initiative is aimed at making local temples major pilgrimage destinations.

TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy, who reviewed the functioning of local temples here on Tuesday, said the TTD website and Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel should highlight the significance of local temples. “The publicity should be taken up by means of pictorial depiction of local temples at Padmavathi Nilayam, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, RTC bus stand, railway station and other public places to attract pilgrims,’’ he said.

Directing officials to come up with specific tour packages after holding talks with the Tourism Department and RTC, the EO said emphasis should be laid on conduct of special sevas in local temples to attract pilgrims. Booklets on local temples should also be published for the benefit of visiting pilgrims, he said. 

Kalyana Kattas (tonsuring halls) should be set up at Srinivasa Mangapuram and Appalayagunta temple for the convenience of devotees. The temples should be categorised on the basis of income and footfalls of devotees. All the sanctioned works for temple development should be completed as per schedule, the EO said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD pilgrim footfalls
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp