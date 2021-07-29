STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP threatens statewide stir over MLA comment

Somu further alleged that Hindu youth were attacked by Muslims for complaining to the police against cow slaughter on Bakrid and that no action was taken against the perpetrators. 

Published: 29th July 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president Somu Veerrajuin Vijayawada on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Demanding action against those responsible for the alleged attack on “Hindu youth” in Yemmiganur and attempts to “forcibly convert Hindu STs” in Rajampalli village of Prakasam district, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju said his party would not remain a mute spectator of the anti-Hindu governance by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He threatened  that his party would launch a state-wide agitation if no action is initiated. 

Speaking at an agitation in Vijayawada on Wednesday against the statement by YSRC MLA K Chennakesava Reddy that the cow protection law was outdated, Somu likened the attitude of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government to that of the British rule. Somu further alleged that Hindu youth were attacked by Muslims for complaining to the police against cow slaughter on Bakrid and that no action was taken against the perpetrators. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu youth BJP Somu Veerraju YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp