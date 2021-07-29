BJP threatens statewide stir over MLA comment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding action against those responsible for the alleged attack on “Hindu youth” in Yemmiganur and attempts to “forcibly convert Hindu STs” in Rajampalli village of Prakasam district, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju said his party would not remain a mute spectator of the anti-Hindu governance by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He threatened that his party would launch a state-wide agitation if no action is initiated.

Speaking at an agitation in Vijayawada on Wednesday against the statement by YSRC MLA K Chennakesava Reddy that the cow protection law was outdated, Somu likened the attitude of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government to that of the British rule. Somu further alleged that Hindu youth were attacked by Muslims for complaining to the police against cow slaughter on Bakrid and that no action was taken against the perpetrators.