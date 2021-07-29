Class X results will be announced soon: Suresh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government will declare the class X results shortly as the High Power Committee constituted under the chairmanship of former IAS officer Chayaratan has submitted its report to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

Speaking to the media persons here on Wednesday, Suresh said that the government has cancelled the class X and intermediate examinations this year due to the pandemic and declared all students qualified. To avoid inconvenience for them, the government is exploring all possibilities to provide grades for a total of 6.28 lakh students who paid the exam fee and didn’t appear for the test. The minister said that marks of Formative Assessment (FA) I & II examinations are available online.

In FA-I, there will be four components, mainly 20 marks will be awarded for slip tests, 10 marks each for project works and participation and children’s assessment. “A total of 100 marks will be allocated — 50 each from FA I &II. Based on the marks of students, grades will be given,” Suresh said. If the students didn’t appear for the FA I & II or they failed, they will be declared pass and given D grade. The 25 per cent weightage of the marks secured in intermediate in relevant group subjects will not be considered in awarding ranks in EAPCET-2021, he informed.