Women MPs meet Smriti over Disha Bill

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of YSRC women MPs led by Vanga Geetha met Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani in New Delhi on Wednesday and requested her to approve the DISHA bill once the comments and replies have been received from the State government.

In the representation, explaining the importance of the Disha bill, which aims at completing investigation into the heinous crimes against women and children within seven days and trial in 14 days, they said the bill also provides for establishment of special courts for speedy justice and stringent punishment in such cases. Stating that the bills have been sent for consideration, the MPs urged the union minister to approve the reply to be sent by the State government and send a favourable response to the home ministry.