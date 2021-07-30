STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh disburses Rs 694 crore to 11 lakh students

The CM said in some aspects of education, Andhra Pradesh is still lagging behind, which is a matter of concern.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases the Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds from his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that education is the topmost priority of his government, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said poverty can be effectively eradicated only with higher education. Understanding its importance, every effort has been made since the government was formed two years ago to improve educational standards and opportunities, he said. Releasing the second tranche of `693.81 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena (fee reimbursement) benefiting 10.97 lakh students on Thursday, he said the fee reimbursement amount is being credited directly into the accounts of 9,88,437 mothers of students.

“By giving the fees to mothers, they get a right to confront the college managements in case standards, facilities or other aspects in the college are not satisfactory. Further, colleges will be held accountable,” he observed. Describing education as the biggest asset his government has to give to the future of the state, the Chief Minister said he strongly believes that education is the only tool with which one can change his/her fate. The CM said in some aspects of education, Andhra Pradesh is still lagging behind, which is a matter of concern.

“Illiteracy is still at 33 percent in the State, as against the national average of 27 percent. In the age group of 18-23 years, students who are pursuing higher education after intermediate are very less, not just in the State but in the country as well,” he said. The CM said while ensuring children pursue higher education, it is equally important to ensure parents do not get into debt trap for supporting their children’s higher education. Only in that manner can the fate of children be changed for the better.

