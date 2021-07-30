Cases outnumber recoveries in Andhra Pradesh; 20 more die of Covid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fresh Covid-19 cases outnumbered recoveries for the second consecutive day on Thursday, taking the active caseload past 21,000 with a test positivity rate of 2.7 percent. A State Command Control Board bulletin said 2,107 samples out of the 78,000 tested during the 24 hours ending Thursday morning confirmed the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19. With the addition of new cases, Andhra Pradesh’s cumulative total stood at more than 19.62 lakh. Chittoor reported 392 fresh cases, surpassing East Godavari district, which posted a slight dip in the number of new infections. Krishna district showed an increase, and added 300 new patients to take its overall tally past 1.08 lakh.

Six districts reported less than 100 cases each. Lesser number of recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours compared to the preceding 24 hours. As many as 1,807 patients recovered from the infection, while 1,956 people had been declared cured on Wednesday. The overall recoveries, meanwhile, went past 19.27 lakh with a recovery rate of 98.2 percent.

The active caseload stood at 21,279, up 280 from Wednesday’s 20,999. East Godavari continued to account for the highest number of active cases with 3,843, while five districts reported less than 1,000 active cases. Vizianagaram has the lowest with 204 patients.

Meanwhile, 20 more patients died due to Covid-19, taking the overall fatalities to 13,332 with a mortality rate of 0.68 percent. Krishna accounted for six deaths, followed by four each in Chittoor and Prakasam and one each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Kadapa, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari. No deaths were reported from five districts.