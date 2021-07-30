STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra: Cop suspended on corruption charges

Krishna SP Siddhartha Kaushal has said that he wont spare anyone indulging in corrupt practices in the department.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna SP Siddhartha Kaushal has said that he wont spare anyone indulging in corrupt practices in the department. The SP on Thursday suspended a Head Constable at Pammaru police station on charges of corruption and disrespecting the public. Givinng details, he said, HC R Kishore didn’t accept a complaint from an accident victim and spoke to him in a brusque manner. Taking umbrage, he took the issue to the SP’s notice, who immediately directed the concerned authorities to conduct a full-fledged probe and submit a report. 

After the authorities submitted a full report to the SP, the district police office issued Kishore’s suspension orders. It has also been proved that he is involved in various corrupt activities. Later, the SP said that friendly policing should be provided to the people, but those treat complainants disrespectfully should immediately be prosecuted. 

