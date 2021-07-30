Andhra: Film fraternity seeks rollback of ticket pricing GO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Film exhibitors objected a government order fixing ticket prices at cinemas based on their location and amenities offered. A delegation of the exhibitors and theatre owners convened a meeting at Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) Hall here on Thursday to discuss the reopening of cinemas with 50 per cent occupancy and submit a representation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over their issues.

Speaking on the occasion, TFCC former president NV Prasad said several theatre owners in the State have decided not to open unless ticket prices are enhanced.

“Through the GO, the State government fixed the maximum ceiling rates, which cannot be violated by theatre management. At present, the owners are not in a position to pay the pending power bills and even banks are also not coming forward to provide them loans.”

“Right now, screening of films will require huge investments. Prices of all essential commodities are increasing steadily and how can the films be screened at a meagre ticket pricing,” Prasad observed.

Film distributor KVV Prasad said the delegation will submit a representation to the government describing the problems faced by the cinema owners due to the government order.