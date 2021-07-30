Jewellery appraisal at Simhachalam temple

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The management of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Simhachalam, has begun an exercise to update the appraisal register (AR) of the temple jewellery, which has not been done since 2009.Simhachalam temple executive officer MV Suryakala told TNIE on Thursday that the temple jewellery should have been updated every three years. “A two-member team of the endowments department comprising verification officer and valuer began the exercise to assess the value and weight of each and every gold ornament. In the beginning, they are verifying all the ornaments listed in the 2009 AR,’’ she said.

The team will also be verifying the ornaments which are with the temple priests for adorning the deity and will also inspect and assess the ornaments which were with temple AEO and in the strong room. She said for ornaments donated by devotees, the officials give a receipt and it will be recorded in the interim register (IR). However, the ornaments listed in IR were not updated in AR since 2009.The team will again visit the temple on August 1 and 2 and continue assessment of ornaments which are in the possession of AEOs. The teams will continue assessment till all ornaments are verified and given AR number.

“After finalising the appraisal register, they will update the property register which will have details of the total extent of temple land, ornaments and other properties of the temple,’’ she said. They will start updating the property register after the ongoing enquiry into temple lands was over, she said adding the details of the property register will be submitted to the assistant commissioner of endowments.

The EO said they asked the land encroachers to maintain the status quo and not to construct any new structures. If there are any illegal constructions, the temple surveillance teams will demolish them. As per the Azad enquiry committee recommendations, the EO had directed the engineering department to take over employees’ union building.