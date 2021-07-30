STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ministers say Andhra government committed to complete housing scheme on time 

Referring to TIDCO housing, Botcha said the government approved construction of 2.62 lakh houses, and soon around 90,000 houses will be distributed to the beneficiaries.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju

Andhra Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju (File Photo | Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is committed to complete the housing scheme, under which 28.30 lakh houses will be constructed for the eligible beneficiaries at a cost of Rs 1,08,553 crore by 2023.Speaking to the media on Thursday, Minister for Housing Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju said in the first phase 15,60,227 houses were under construction and in the second phase 12.70 lakh houses will be constructed. “About Rs 1,200 crore will be spent on drinking water and Rs 32,909 crore for infrastructure facilities like roads, power and drainage,’’ he added.

Further, the minister said that a Joint Collector was assigned to each district to oversee the housing initiative and similarly a special officer at mandal level was assigned to monitor works at each layout. He stated that the government has been supplying sand free of cost for the project.

Meanwhile, addressing a separate press conference, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana said the State government is constructing houses in 340 sq.ft. where each house costs Rs  1.80 lakh in addition to the infrastructure facilities. However, the previous government had constructed houses in just 224 sq.ft. where each unit costs Rs 1.5 lakh without any infrastructure facilities. 

Referring to TIDCO housing, Botcha said the government approved construction of 2.62 lakh houses, and soon around 90,000 houses will be distributed to the beneficiaries. The minister said earlier 300 sq.ft. TIDCO houses were given for Rs 2.65 lakh each whereas the YSRC government is giving it for 
just Rs 1. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
andhra housing scheme
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp