Srisailam project nears full capacity

As Srisailam reservoir continued to receive good inflows, water level in the project kept increasing rapidly on Thursday. 

Srisailam project

Srisailam project (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  As Srisailam reservoir continued to receive good inflows, water level in the project kept increasing rapidly on Thursday. Eight more gates were lifted to a height of 15 feet to let out 3,75,680 cusecs of water through a total of ten crest gates. 

Eight more crest gates of Srisailam reservoir were lifted to discharge 3.75 lakh cusecs of floodwater on Thursday | Express

Meanwhile, the state was drawing 22,104 cusecs and Telangana 31,783 cusecs for power generation; another 800 cusecs was being lifted through Mahatma Gandhi Kalvakurthi Lift Irrigation, 2,026 cusecs through Malyala LIS and 15,000 cusecs from Pothireddypady head regulator.

On Thursday evening, the dam was receiving  5,12,915 cusecs as inflows, which has filled the project up to 210.9 TMC against its capacity of 215 TMC. The water levels reached a height of 884.20 feet against the dam’s total height of 885 feet. 

