Andhra's tiger count rises to 63 from 47

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The population of tigers in the State have increased to 63 from 47 since the All India Tiger Estimation-2018.This was revealed by officials, who participated in the World Tigers Day observed at the Chief Minister’s Office Thursday. During the event, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to continue effective measures to protect tigers.

Briefing the Chief Minister about the measures being taken to protect tigers, the officials said the count of big cats has risen to 63 from 47 compared to previous count. They said the tigers have spread from Nallamala to Seshachalam and they are being seen in Kadapa and Chittoor.According to officials, the Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve (NSTR) in the Nallamalla forest range is the main habitat for tigers in the State.

The range is divided into three blocks and the numbers of the big cats have increased in all the three blocks. Efforts of the forest officials in constructing saucer pits and check dams in the forest and also on the fringes is yielding results and is also avoiding man-animal conflict. Anti-poaching squads assisted by local tribals (chenchus) is also one reason for the increase in numbers of the wild cats. The Chief Minister unveiled a book and posters featuring images of 63 tigers. He also approved the procurement of vehicles for employees working in Tiger Reserve areas.