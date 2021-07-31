1 lakh seasoned farmers will advise government on farming issues, says Andhra Pradesh agri minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around one lakh experienced farmers will advise the government on crops and their management, and other farming issues through agriculture advisory boards, said Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Friday. The minister took part in the first coordination committee meeting of agriculture advisory boards at the district level here on Friday.

Reiterating that agriculture will always be the top priority of the government, the minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced the agriculture advisory boards so that all the issues related to the agriculture sector can be discussed in a supportive environment.

He said the Chief Minister has directed the boards to appoint farmers as chairpersons, and the councils will guide farmers in all aspects of agriculture, horticulture, silk cultivation, fish and prawn farming, and the likes, especially focussing on the ways where they can achieve more profits for their produce.

In this regard, he emphasised that every crop must be registered and updated in the e-crop platform for availing government schemes and benefits.